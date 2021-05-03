Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in America's Car-Mart's (NASDAQ:CRMT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on America's Car-Mart is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$97m ÷ (US$742m - US$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Therefore, America's Car-Mart has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

So How Is America's Car-Mart's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at America's Car-Mart. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 75% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that America's Car-Mart can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

