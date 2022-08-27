Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At AAR (NYSE:AIR)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AAR's (NYSE:AIR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for AAR, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$111m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$348m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

So, AAR has an ROCE of 9.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.8%. NYSE:AIR Return on Capital Employed August 27th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AAR compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AAR Tell Us?

AAR is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 29% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, AAR appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

AAR does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AAR that you might be interested in.

