Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shyft Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$77m ÷ (US$430m - US$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Shyft Group has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shyft Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Shyft Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Shyft Group. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 26%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 86%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Shyft Group has. And a remarkable 515% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Shyft Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Shyft Group that you might be interested in.

