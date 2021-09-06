Returns On Capital Are A Standout For RH (NYSE:RH)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at RH's (NYSE:RH) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RH is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$757m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

So, RH has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:RH Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2021

In the above chart we have measured RH's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering RH here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from RH. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 34%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 35%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 31% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, RH has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 1,765% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if RH can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

RH does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for RH that you might be interested in.

