Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Magnolia Oil & Gas' (NYSE:MGY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Magnolia Oil & Gas:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$441m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$191m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:MGY Return on Capital Employed January 25th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Magnolia Oil & Gas' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Magnolia Oil & Gas here for free.

What Can We Tell From Magnolia Oil & Gas' ROCE Trend?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Magnolia Oil & Gas. The figures show that over the last three years, returns on capital have grown by 321%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 55% less than it was three years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

Our Take On Magnolia Oil & Gas' ROCE

From what we've seen above, Magnolia Oil & Gas has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 75% to shareholders over the last three years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Magnolia Oil & Gas can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

