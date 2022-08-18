Returns On Capital Are A Standout For First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at First High-School Education Group's (NYSE:FHS) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for First High-School Education Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = CN¥81m ÷ (CN¥774m - CN¥392m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, First High-School Education Group has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.7% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:FHS Return on Capital Employed August 18th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for First High-School Education Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how First High-School Education Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at First High-School Education Group are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last four years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 288% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 51%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that First High-School Education Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has dived 78% over the last year, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing First High-School Education Group, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

First High-School Education Group is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

