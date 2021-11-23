Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Educational Development's (NASDAQ:EDUC) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Educational Development is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$15m ÷ (US$103m - US$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, Educational Development has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGM:EDUC Return on Capital Employed November 23rd 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Educational Development's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Educational Development has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Educational Development is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 71%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Educational Development thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Educational Development's current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Educational Development has. And a remarkable 130% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Educational Development does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

