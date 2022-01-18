Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Cambium Networks' (NASDAQ:CMBM) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cambium Networks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$42m ÷ (US$219m - US$70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Cambium Networks has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGM:CMBM Return on Capital Employed January 18th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Cambium Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Cambium Networks are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 28%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 113%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 32%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cambium Networks has. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 17% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

