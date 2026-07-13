Returns Matter: NUTX +214%, CORT +145%, GKOS +97% - Were These Biotech Stocks In Your Portfolio?

(RTTNews) - Maximizing investment returns requires careful research, informed analysis, and a disciplined approach to decision-making. As Abigail Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments, aptly said, "Returns matter a lot. It's our capital."

Have your investments delivered returns like those highlighted below?

Glaukos Corp. (GKOS)

Glaukos is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing novel therapies for glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases.

Report Published: October 21, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Continued strong business growth, supported by sustained operational momentum. • Successful launch of Epioxa in March 2026, the first and only FDA-approved, incision-free topical treatment for keratoconus, a rare sight-threatening eye disease. • Raised 2026 sales guidance in April, reflecting stronger-than-expected business performance. • Completed patient enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical study of GLK-321 for Demodex blepharitis in June, advancing the company's product pipeline.

Potential Catalyst

• The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Investors will be looking for any revisions to the company's full-year 2026 guidance.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: October 21, 2025 • Published Price: $79.51 • All-time High: $156.60 (+97%) on July 10, 2026 • Current Price: $152.72 (+92%) on July 10, 2026

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and marketing novel treatments for B-cell diseases. Its lead drug, Briumvi, is approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Report Published: January 14, 2026

What's Driving the Stock?

• Continued strong commercial performance of BRIUMVI, supported by a positive outlook for 2026. • Completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 trial evaluating subcutaneous BRIUMVI in adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) in April 2026. • Positive topline results from the Phase 3 ENHANCE trial evaluating consolidated dosing of BRIUMVI reported in May 2026. • Positive topline Phase 1 data for BRIUMVI in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) and the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BRIUMVI as a maintenance therapy following induction with approved drug Efgartigimod (Vyvgart) in adult MG patients in June 2026. • Initiation of a Phase 2 trial evaluating BRIUMVI in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia in July 2026, expanding the potential applications of the therapy.

Potential Catalysts

• Financial results for the second quarter of 2026 expected during the first week of August. • Topline Phase 3 data for subcutaneous BRIUMVI is expected by year-end 2026/first quarter 2027.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: January 14, 2026 • Published Price: $31.16 • 52-Week High: $59.30 (+90%) on July 9, 2026 • Current Price: $57.12 (+83%) on July 10, 2026

Corcept Therapeutics Inc.(CORT)

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders. Its marketed products include Korlym, approved for Cushing's Syndrome, and Lifyorli for ovarian cancer.

Report Published: March 26, 2026

What's Driving the Stock?

• FDA approval for Lifyorli (March 25, 2026) for the treatment of ovarian cancer, expanding the company's commercial portfolio and growth opportunities. • Strong Q1 2026 financial results, with higher sales driven by increased product demand and commercial execution. • Raised full-year 2026 guidance, reflecting management's confidence in continued revenue growth and business momentum.

Potential Catalysts

• European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval for Lifyorli is expected by the end of 2026, which could expand the drug's commercial reach across Europe. • Results from Part A of Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Relacorilant (Lifyorli) in combination with other treatments in patients with gynecological cancers, dubbed BELLA, are expected by the end of this year.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: March 26, 2026 • Published Price: $38.76 • 52-Week High: $95.11 (+145%) on July 9, 2026 • Current Price: $91.88 (+137%) on July 10, 2026

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for cancer and genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Zovegalisib, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, dubbed ReDiscover-2.

Report Published: March 11, 2026

What's Driving the Stock?

• Promising data supporting further development for the Zovegalisib plus atirmociclib triplet combination in frontline breast cancer.

Potential Catalyst

• Update on Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial enrollment expected by the end of 2026, providing insight into trial progress and the development timeline for Zovegalisib in PIK3CA-mutated HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: March 11, 2026 • Published Price: $10.60 • 52-Week High: $20.79 (+96%) on July 9, 2026 • Current Price: $20.00 (+88%) on July 10, 2026

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Nutex Health is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

Report Published: April 1, 2025

What's Driving the Stock?

• Solid quarterly results, reflecting consistent revenue and earnings growth.

Potential Catalyst

• Financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, are expected to be reported during the second week of August.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: April 1, 2025 • Published Price: $65.00 • 52-Week High: $204.00 (+214%) on July 6, 2026 • Current Price: $183.91 (+183%) on July 10, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.