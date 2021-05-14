Returns At Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Winnebago Industries' (NYSE:WGO) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Winnebago Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$253m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$321m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

So, Winnebago Industries has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

NYSE:WGO Return on Capital Employed May 14th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Winnebago Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 455% in that time. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Winnebago Industries' ROCE

To sum it up, Winnebago Industries has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 287% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Winnebago Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Winnebago Industries that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

