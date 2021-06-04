Returns At TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TransUnion:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$610m ÷ (US$7.3b - US$630m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, TransUnion has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Professional Services industry.

NYSE:TRU Return on Capital Employed June 4th 2021

In the above chart we have measured TransUnion's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TransUnion here for free.

So How Is TransUnion's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.2%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 50%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From TransUnion's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that TransUnion is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 224% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if TransUnion can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

