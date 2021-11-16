Returns At TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Are On The Way Up

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TransUnion, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$742m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$680m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, TransUnion has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

NYSE:TRU Return on Capital Employed November 16th 2021

In the above chart we have measured TransUnion's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From TransUnion's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at TransUnion are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 54%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that TransUnion is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 270% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

