Returns At Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tencent Music Entertainment Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = CN¥3.8b ÷ (CN¥66b - CN¥10.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Tencent Music Entertainment Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

So How Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last four years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 6.7%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 125%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Tencent Music Entertainment Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Tencent Music Entertainment Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Tencent Music Entertainment Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Given the stock has declined 54% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

