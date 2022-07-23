Returns At TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Appear To Be Weighed Down

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for TE Connectivity, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$21b - US$5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, TE Connectivity has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 11% it's much better.

NYSE:TEL Return on Capital Employed July 23rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TE Connectivity compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TE Connectivity here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for TE Connectivity's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect TE Connectivity to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, TE Connectivity has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 65% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with TE Connectivity and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

