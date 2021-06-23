Returns At SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SiteOne Landscape Supply:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$213m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$502m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Therefore, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SiteOne Landscape Supply compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SiteOne Landscape Supply here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at SiteOne Landscape Supply are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 157% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at SiteOne Landscape Supply thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that SiteOne Landscape Supply can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

