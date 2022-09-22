Returns At Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rush Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$421m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Rush Enterprises has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Trade Distributors industry. NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Return on Capital Employed September 22nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Rush Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Rush Enterprises is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 47%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Rush Enterprises thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Rush Enterprises' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Rush Enterprises can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 81% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Rush Enterprises can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Rush Enterprises, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

