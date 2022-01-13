Returns At Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Radware:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$18m ÷ (US$628m - US$145m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Radware has an ROCE of 3.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 7.1%.

NasdaqGS:RDWR Return on Capital Employed January 13th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Radware's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Radware here for free.

So How Is Radware's ROCE Trending?

Radware has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 3.7% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Radware is utilizing 39% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Radware's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Radware has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 143% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

