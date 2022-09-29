Returns At Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pure Storage, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = US$21m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Therefore, Pure Storage has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Tech industry average of 11%. NYSE:PSTG Return on Capital Employed September 29th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pure Storage compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pure Storage Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Pure Storage is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 1.4% on its capital. In addition to that, Pure Storage is employing 150% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 50% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Pure Storage has now broken into profitability. And with a respectable 76% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Pure Storage does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

