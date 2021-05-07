Returns At PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PNM Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$273m ÷ (US$7.9b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, PNM Resources has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

NYSE:PNM Return on Capital Employed May 7th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PNM Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PNM Resources.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 101% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On PNM Resources' ROCE

To sum it up, PNM Resources is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 70% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

