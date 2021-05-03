Returns At Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Performance Shipping, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$4.3m ÷ (US$158m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Performance Shipping has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Shipping industry average of 6.4%.

NasdaqCM:PSHG Return on Capital Employed May 3rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Performance Shipping compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Performance Shipping here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 181%. The company is now earning US$0.03 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 64% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Performance Shipping has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 100% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Performance Shipping (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

