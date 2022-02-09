Returns At Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Oshkosh's (NYSE:OSK) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Oshkosh, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$467m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Oshkosh has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%.

NYSE:OSK Return on Capital Employed February 9th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Oshkosh compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Oshkosh here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 45% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Oshkosh has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Oshkosh's ROCE

To sum it up, Oshkosh has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 77% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Oshkosh does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Oshkosh that you might be interested in.

While Oshkosh may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

