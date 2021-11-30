Returns At Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Olympic Steel's (NASDAQ:ZEUS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Olympic Steel:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$142m ÷ (US$971m - US$229m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Olympic Steel has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 15% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:ZEUS Return on Capital Employed November 30th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Olympic Steel compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Olympic Steel here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Olympic Steel are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 62% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Olympic Steel thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Olympic Steel is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 22% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Olympic Steel (of which 3 are potentially serious!) that you should know about.

