Returns At O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for O-I Glass:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$455m ÷ (US$8.8b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, O-I Glass has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 11%.

NYSE:OI Return on Capital Employed June 2nd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for O-I Glass compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering O-I Glass here for free.

So How Is O-I Glass' ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at O-I Glass, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect O-I Glass to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Our Take On O-I Glass' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to O-I Glass' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for O-I Glass (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

