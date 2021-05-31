Returns At NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NovoCure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NovoCure:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$34m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, NovoCure has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.7%.

NasdaqGS:NVCR Return on Capital Employed May 31st 2021

In the above chart we have measured NovoCure's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NovoCure Tell Us?

NovoCure has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 3.6% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 284% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that NovoCure's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

NovoCure does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

