Returns At NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NL Industries' (NYSE:NL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on NL Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0087 = US$4.7m ÷ (US$559m - US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, NL Industries has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.4%.

NYSE:NL Return on Capital Employed June 14th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for NL Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of NL Industries, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NL Industries Tell Us?

NL Industries has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.9% on its capital. In addition to that, NL Industries is employing 65% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line On NL Industries' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that NL Industries' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 165% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if NL Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

NL Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for NL Industries that you might be interested in.

