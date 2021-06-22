Returns At Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Niu Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = CN¥200m ÷ (CN¥1.9b - CN¥817m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Niu Technologies has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Auto industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Niu Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Niu Technologies here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Niu Technologies has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making four years ago but is is now generating 19% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 6,332% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Niu Technologies has decreased current liabilities to 44% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Niu Technologies has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with a respectable 98% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Niu Technologies that you might find interesting.

