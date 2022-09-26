Returns At MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MIND C.T.I, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$6.3m ÷ (US$30m - US$5.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, MIND C.T.I has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 10%. NasdaqGM:MNDO Return on Capital Employed September 26th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how MIND C.T.I has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From MIND C.T.I's ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for MIND C.T.I's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 26% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations.

In Conclusion...

Although is allocating it's capital efficiently to generate impressive returns, it isn't compounding its base of capital, which is what we'd see from a multi-bagger. Since the stock has gained an impressive 47% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing MIND C.T.I we've found 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

MIND C.T.I is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

