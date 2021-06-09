Returns At Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mimecast is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$35m ÷ (US$935m - US$346m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Mimecast has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mimecast compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mimecast.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mimecast Tell Us?

The fact that Mimecast is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 6.0% on its capital. In addition to that, Mimecast is employing 545% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Mimecast has decreased current liabilities to 37% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Mimecast's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Mimecast has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Mimecast can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

