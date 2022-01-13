Returns At Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Micron Technology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$8.6b ÷ (US$61b - US$6.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Micron Technology has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:MU Return on Capital Employed January 13th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Micron Technology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Micron Technology here for free.

What Can We Tell From Micron Technology's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Micron Technology. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 145%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Micron Technology thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Micron Technology has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 327% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Micron Technology you'll probably want to know about.

While Micron Technology may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

