Returns At MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for MeridianLink, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$35m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, MeridianLink has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MeridianLink compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MeridianLink.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for MeridianLink in recent years. The company has consistently earned 3.5% for the last two years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while MeridianLink has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And in the last year, the stock has given away 31% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

