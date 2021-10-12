Returns At Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) Are On The Way Up

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Liberty SiriusXM Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$33b - US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Liberty SiriusXM Group has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Liberty SiriusXM Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Liberty SiriusXM Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Liberty SiriusXM Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 29% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Liberty SiriusXM Group appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 50% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Liberty SiriusXM Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

