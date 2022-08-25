Returns At Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Liberty Latin America:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$751m ÷ (US$15b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Liberty Latin America has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 8.3%. NasdaqGS:LILA Return on Capital Employed August 25th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Liberty Latin America's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Liberty Latin America's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Liberty Latin America doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On Liberty Latin America's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Liberty Latin America's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 55% in the last three years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

