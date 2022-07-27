Returns At Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELY.A) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELY.A), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kelly Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$70m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Kelly Services has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kelly Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kelly Services here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Kelly Services' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 21% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.4%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Another thing to note, Kelly Services has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Kelly Services' ROCE

As we've seen above, Kelly Services' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Kelly Services, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Kelly Services isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

