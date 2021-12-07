Returns At KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KB Home:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$628m ÷ (US$5.8b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

So, KB Home has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

NYSE:KBH Return on Capital Employed December 7th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KB Home compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for KB Home.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

KB Home is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 193% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, KB Home appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 170% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

KB Home does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

While KB Home isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

