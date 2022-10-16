Returns At Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Karat Packaging's (NASDAQ:KRT) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Karat Packaging is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$30m ÷ (US$247m - US$37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Karat Packaging has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Trade Distributors industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Karat Packaging's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Karat Packaging here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 14% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 698% in that time. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, Karat Packaging has done well to reduce current liabilities to 15% of total assets over the last four years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On Karat Packaging's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Karat Packaging has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last year the stock has declined 31%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Karat Packaging (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

