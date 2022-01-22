Returns At JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for JD.com, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = CN¥3.3b ÷ (CN¥483b - CN¥204b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, JD.com has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured JD.com's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for JD.com.

What Can We Tell From JD.com's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that JD.com is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, JD.com is utilizing 402% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, JD.com has decreased current liabilities to 42% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that JD.com has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, JD.com has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 159% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

