Returns At Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Inter Parfums:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$153m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$218m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Inter Parfums has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Personal Products industry average of 18%.

NasdaqGS:IPAR Return on Capital Employed October 28th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Inter Parfums' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Inter Parfums.

What Can We Tell From Inter Parfums' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Inter Parfums. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 59%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Inter Parfums thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Inter Parfums' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Inter Parfums can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 186% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

