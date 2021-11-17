Returns At Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Information Services Group's (NASDAQ:III) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Information Services Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$27m ÷ (US$244m - US$62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Information Services Group has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the IT industry.

NasdaqGM:III Return on Capital Employed November 17th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Information Services Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Information Services Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From Information Services Group's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Information Services Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 70%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Information Services Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Information Services Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Information Services Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 5 warning signs for Information Services Group that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

