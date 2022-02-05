Returns At IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at IBEX's (NASDAQ:IBEX) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on IBEX is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$34m ÷ (US$287m - US$116m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, IBEX has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the IT industry.

NasdaqGM:IBEX Return on Capital Employed February 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IBEX compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For IBEX Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 20% and the business has deployed 304% more capital into its operations. 20% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that IBEX has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 40% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

What We Can Learn From IBEX's ROCE

In the end, IBEX has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last year the stock has declined 25%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Like most companies, IBEX does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

