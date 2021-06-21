Returns At GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for GoPro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$42m ÷ (US$717m - US$212m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, GoPro has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GoPro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GoPro.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that GoPro is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 29%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, GoPro has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 5.8% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing GoPro, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While GoPro may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

