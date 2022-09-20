Returns At Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gaia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$1.9m ÷ (US$131m - US$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Gaia has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 5.1%. NasdaqGM:GAIA Return on Capital Employed September 20th 2022

How Are Returns Trending?

Gaia has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Gaia is utilizing 22% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 20% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Gaia's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Gaia's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has dived 73% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

