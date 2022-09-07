Returns At FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating FutureFuel (NYSE:FF), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for FutureFuel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$18m ÷ (US$337m - US$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, FutureFuel has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%. NYSE:FF Return on Capital Employed September 7th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating FutureFuel's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From FutureFuel's ROCE Trend?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 29% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see FutureFuel reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 18% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think FutureFuel has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know more about FutureFuel, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

While FutureFuel may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.