Returns At Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Enphase Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$206m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$344m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Enphase Energy has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGM:ENPH Return on Capital Employed May 15th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Enphase Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Enphase Energy.

What Can We Tell From Enphase Energy's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Enphase Energy is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 11% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Enphase Energy is employing 2,258% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 16%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Enphase Energy has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Enphase Energy's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Enphase Energy's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 6,375% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Enphase Energy, we've discovered 6 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Enphase Energy isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

