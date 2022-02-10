Returns At Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Enerpac Tool Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$58m ÷ (US$812m - US$132m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

Therefore, Enerpac Tool Group has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NYSE:EPAC Return on Capital Employed February 10th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Enerpac Tool Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Enerpac Tool Group's ROCE Trending?

Enerpac Tool Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 44% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 42% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On Enerpac Tool Group's ROCE

In the end, Enerpac Tool Group has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Enerpac Tool Group that we think you should be aware of.

While Enerpac Tool Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.