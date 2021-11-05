Returns At Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Energy Recovery, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$18m ÷ (US$209m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Energy Recovery has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:ERII Return on Capital Employed November 5th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Energy Recovery's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Energy Recovery's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Energy Recovery is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 9.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Energy Recovery is utilizing 54% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Energy Recovery has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Energy Recovery, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Energy Recovery may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.