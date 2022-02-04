Returns At Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ecolab:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$18b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Ecolab has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ecolab compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Ecolab's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Ecolab's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Ecolab doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Ecolab has been paying out a decent 34% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Ecolab isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has gained an impressive 65% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

