Returns At Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Appear To Be Weighed Down

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Curtiss-Wright's (NYSE:CW) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Curtiss-Wright:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$409m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$774m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Curtiss-Wright has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

In the above chart we have measured Curtiss-Wright's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 12% and the business has deployed 33% more capital into its operations. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Curtiss-Wright has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Curtiss-Wright's ROCE

In the end, Curtiss-Wright has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 53% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

