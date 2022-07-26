Returns At Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Consolidated Water is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$6.1m ÷ (US$178m - US$8.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Consolidated Water has an ROCE of 3.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Consolidated Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Consolidated Water here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Consolidated Water's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Consolidated Water doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Consolidated Water has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 28% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

