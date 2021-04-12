Returns At Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Comstock Holding Companies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$2.6m ÷ (US$29m - US$4.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Comstock Holding Companies has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%, it's not as good.

NasdaqCM:CHCI Return on Capital Employed April 12th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Comstock Holding Companies' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Comstock Holding Companies, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Comstock Holding Companies is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. Additionally, the business is utilizing 52% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. Comstock Holding Companies could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, Comstock Holding Companies has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 197% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 4 warning signs facing Comstock Holding Companies that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.