Returns At Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chesapeake Utilities:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$130m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$355m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Chesapeake Utilities has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.4%.

NYSE:CPK Return on Capital Employed November 7th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chesapeake Utilities compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Chesapeake Utilities.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Chesapeake Utilities Tell Us?

In terms of Chesapeake Utilities' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 90% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.8%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, Chesapeake Utilities' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 136% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Chesapeake Utilities that you might find interesting.

